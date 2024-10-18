Nick Chubb Expected To Play Despite Questionable Designation In Week 7
The long-awaited return of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is officially here. As part of the team's Friday injury report, Chubb enters Sunday as questionable against the Cincinnati Bengals, but head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed he expects the star running back to play on Sunday. Stefanski wouldn't reveal the details of Chubb's workload for the game but made it known they do have plans in place.
Chubb recovery from the serious knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been well documented. He spent training camp and the first six weeks of the season on the team's Physically Unable to Perform List. In the lead up to Week 5, Cleveland opened the star tailback's 21-day window to practice.
Now he'll make an emotional return to the field for the first time in over a year, in front of the hometown fans at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland is expected to activate Chubb to the 53-man roster at some point on Saturday.
It's unclear if Chubb will have the full compliment of a fully-healthy offensive line on Sunday. The team is listing center Ethan Pocic as questionable as well. Pocic was limited at practice on Thursday and Friday. Along with Pocic and Chubb the team is also listed safety Juan Thornhill, running back Nyheim Hines and linebacker Jordan Hicks as questionable as well.
Like Chubb, Hines has spent the first six weeks of the season on the PUP list and could be in line for activation this weekend. Thornhill missed the last four games with an IR stint due to a calf injury and practiced this week in a limited capacity.
The team ruled out two players for Sunday in running back Jerome Ford and safety Ronnie Hickman.