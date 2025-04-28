Browns Digest

Notable Browns Free Agent Could End Up With Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are hosting Elijah Moore on a free-agent visit after he spent two years with the Cleveland Browns

Spencer German

Sep 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
NFL Draft weekend came and went without the Cleveland Browns selecting any wide receivers.

Largely considered one of Cleveland's biggest needs, to ultimately come away with nothing at the position, leaves the Browns searching for some answers during the early stages of the offseason program.

One potential option is a potential reunion with Elijah Moore, who spent the last two years in Cleveland and remains a free agent at the moment. If there is any interest in bringing Moore back, though, it appears the Browns have some competition for his services.

According to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, Moore is paying a free-agent visit to the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Despite coming off of a season where Moore posted a career-high 61 receptions, it's been a relatively quiet offseason for Moore, without many suitors to this point.

There is no indication at this juncture that the Browns are exploring re-signing Moore. General manager Andrew Berry was asked about the status of the wide receiver room during his final press conference of NFL Draft weekend, but kept his response pretty broad.

"I think the whole roster is a work in progress, Berry said of whether or not WR is still a need for them. "Any opportunity that we can use to improve it, we'll look into."

Currently, the Browns wide receiver room features top weapon, Jerry Jeudy, 2023 third-round pick Cedric Tillman, 2022 third-round pick David Bell, former day three picks Jamari Thrash and Michael Woods II, and free agent acquisition DeAndre Carter.

SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

