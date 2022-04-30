Skip to main content

Odell Beckham Jr. says Deebo Samuel is heading to New England, Samuel responds

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. says one star wideout is soon to be a member of the New England Patriots.

It’s easy to see that former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. now has some extra time on his hands. The free agent wide receiver took to Twitter to announce that San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel would be heading to the New England Patriots. But, there’s more to it…

Beckham breaking the news would be news in its own right, so there is no reason to believe it is true at this point. Beckham had another tweet stating for the Rams to send him a real contract, which is interesting as well.

Samuel did not seem to agree with the statement that he would be going to New England. It has been rumored the last few weeks that the star receiver would be moved, to this point nothing substantial has come from it. Things could move a bit after the draft, or he could stay out west.

This is likely a case of Beckham just having some social media fun as he recovers from an ACL injury. He’s fresh off a Super Bowl, but another serious injury. There will be a market for the former pro bowler, but it will be awhile before it shapes up.

