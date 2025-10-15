Pat McAfee sympathizes with Browns fans over head coaching concerns
Cleveland Browns fans have never shied away from letting their voices be heard when it comes to the team’s performance or the coaching staff.
Popular sports analyst Pat McAfee used his platform on Monday afternoon to side with Browns fans regarding their immense criticism of not just the team, but the coaching job seen under head coach Kevin Stefanski this season.
The Browns currently stand with a 1-5 record, showing little to no progress from the team aside from a few promising performances from their class of rookies who have seen their share of playing time. While the team hasn’t performed well at all, the coaching and playcalling out of Kevin Stefanski has Browns fans and members of the media questioning how much longer this will go on, including Pat McAfee.
McAfee shared his sympathy in response to a Browns fan’s thoughts on his show.
McAfee reads from this user on X, “we can officially retire the sentence, ‘Stefanski is a 2x COTY’... I would rather watch that lunatic Ken Dorsey call the offense than what I’m currently watching”.
Whether its critique on a week-to-week basis from an underperforming Browns team or the coping mechanisms Cleveland fans are used to when it comes to their sports teams, the question remains what it could take to see a head coaching change, or even a ‘cleaning house’ situation where we see more jobs at risk in their front office.
The shared opinion amongst Browns fans for the last few years has been that they hope Stefanski would relinquish his playcalling duties to their actual offensive coordinator, which has been a few different names in the last two seasons between current Rams assistant Alex Van Pelt and Cowboys pass-game specialist Ken Dorsey, now Tommy Rees.
Stefanski did give up the offensive playcalling briefly during the 2024 season with the arrival of Ken Dorsey as the offensive coordinator, but that only lasted till the conclusion of the season as Stefanski took over once again for the current 2025 season.
Stefanski has lightly hinted at a change down the line if offensive struggles continue, but never fully commented on any concrete discussions regarding him relinquishing playcalling duties to Tommy Rees.
“There’s a lot of things we need to do better and obviously I’ll look at all things," Stefanski said following Cleveland’s loss to Pittsburgh this past Sunday.
The Browns are almost halfway through another tough season filled with poor results offensively behind a top ranked defense and will look to get their first win since week 3 as they host the Miami Dolphins in Cleveland this Sunday.