Browns’ Jacob Phillips Foreshadowing Potential November Return?

With this Instagram post it is possible that linebacker Jacob Phillips is telling us something.

Linebacker Jacob Phillips was injured during training camp when he suffered a biceps injury. The second year linebacker was expected to be an important part of the linebacker rotation. Phillips was placed on the injured reserve and his expected return is doubtful this season, but those chances may be getting brighter.

Jacob Phillips Instagram

Phillips posted this photo on his Instagram story, a song called Gone Till November by rapper Rod Wave. When the Browns placed Phillips on the injured reserve, they waited till the season - so there was a chance that he could return. It could be possible that Phillips is foreshadowing a November return to the football field.

The LSU product would miss have 12-14 weeks of recovery if he returned in November, so there is a chance. Since the injury things have been rather quiet. But, with Phillips posting this image with the football emoji - maybe it means something.

Phillips was the team’s backup MIKE linebacker and potentially could move around a bit. The Browns defense will gladly have a spot for him in the rotation when he is able to return, whenever that is. Such move would allow the team to get an extra boost potentially this season down the road.