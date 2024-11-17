Pittsburgh Host Brutally Rips Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are mired in an absolutely miserable 2024 campaign in which they are just 2-8 heading into their Week 11 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
It's bad enough that the Browns are in disarray, but now, they have to deal with shots from fans of their hated AFC North rivals.
Pittsburgh radio host Donny Chedrick decided to fire a brutal message to Cleveland this week. While Chedrick was saying how the Steelers actually respect the Baltimore Ravens, their fans should not feel the same way about the Browns.
“I think with Cleveland, it’s a city of losers, with Cincinnati, it’s mostly a city of losers," Chedrick said. "With Baltimore, I can at least look at that team and think 'okay, they’ve had success since their beginning.'"
Funny enough, the Ravens actually were the Browns, but that's a story for another day.
Cleveland has made just two playoff appearances since 2003, most recently qualifying last year when it lost to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round.
Since re-entering the NFL as a franchise in 1999, the Browns have accumulated three trips to the postseason in total and have registered just four winning campaigns.
So, yes: Cleveland has certainly done a lot of losing over the last two-and-a-half decades. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has not had a losing season since 2003.
We get it.
The Browns had lofty expectations heading into 2024, but a plethora of variables have resulted in Cleveland having a failed season.
Hopefully, the Browns can bounce back next season and finally begin silencing their critics.