Popular Analyst Reveals Specific Reason Browns Should Be Embarrassed
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 1-4 on the season with a 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 5.
Once again, the team showed almost no life. There was no urgency on either side of the football and the final score reflected that.
Now, fans and analysts are calling the team out in brutal fashion.
Dan Patrick, a very popular sports analyst, took his criticism to a different angle. He pointed out one specific and relatively undervalued reason that the Browns should be embarrassed.
He believes that the decision to not re-sign Flacco is one of the biggest reasons for embarrassment.
“They chose not to bring Joe back because they didn’t want a quarterback controversy. They bring in Jameis (Winston) for the same amount of money that Joe is making in Indianapolis. That, to me, is embarassing.”
Patrick is 100 percent right about his criticism. Flacco would have been able to come in and replace Deshaun Watson, just like he did last season. In fact, Flacco has been playing top-notch football with the Indianapolis Colts over the last one and a half games due to Anthony Richardson's latest injury.
Flacco put together a strong 2023 campaign with Cleveland. He played in five games, completing 60.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
After leading the Browns to the playoffs, he was unable to get them past the Wild Card round.
Despite coming up short in the playoffs, Flacco played well enough to earn an opportunity to stay with the team. That opportunity was not given to him, as Cleveland didn't even make him an offer in NFL free agency.
That being said, it may not be a huge deal in the grand scheme of things, but it's another missed decision by the Browns' front office. Flacco would give the team a better alternative to Watson.
Hopefully, the team will be able to get back on track in Week 6. They are in a must-win situation and both coaches and players are on the hot seat as Cleveland continues to disappoint.