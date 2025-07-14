Browns Insider Reveals Brutal Reality for Quinshon Judkins After Arrest
Cleveland Browns second-round draft pick Quinshon Judkins was arrested Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on misdemeanor domestic battery charges, creating uncertainty surrounding his availability for training camp and his rookie contract negotiations.
The 21-year-old Ohio State prospect was released from Broward County Jail the following day after posting a $2,500 bond. Browns rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on July 18, with veterans reporting on July 22.
Judkins, selected 36th overall by Cleveland in the 2025 NFL Draft, has yet to sign his rookie contract, along with 29 other second-round picks. His legal troubles complicate ongoing contract negotiations surrounding the guarantees of a four-year deal worth roughly $11.4 million.
On Monday, Zac Jackson of the Athletic joined 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss how the timing of Judkins' arrest couldn't be worse for the Browns' rookie running back.
"This contract situation... means he could be in limbo, and he could end up missing valuable training camp time for multiple reasons." Jackson noted. "In these situations, the NFL begins investigating immediately."
"Certainly him not being under contract adds a layer of mystery and potential complication in terms of him being on the field if the Browns have qualms or if there is a drawn-out legal process," Jackson added.
Judkins' arrest marks a problematic pattern for the Browns, as it is the second consecutive offseason when an Ohio State second-round draftee found himself in legal trouble. Last year, defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was arrested on domestic violence charges and eventually served a five-game suspension.
Hall was placed on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt list soon after his arrest and was unable to attend Cleveland practice or games until the exception was lifted by the league.