Browns Insider Reveals Brutal Reality for Quinshon Judkins After Arrest

"This contract situation with this means he could be in limbo, end up missing valuable training camp time for multiple reasons."



🚨 @AkronJackson with @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on the situation around #Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins 🏈



🔊 Listen: https://t.co/xXcmeySEuD pic.twitter.com/N6vCVjPQxv