Quinshon Judkins is proving to be the best rookie running back in the NFL
Coming into the season, the running back position was a question mark for the Cleveland Browns. After letting go of long time back Nick Chubb, who is third all-time in Browns rushing yards, the team drafted two running backs in this past draft. One has stood above the rest.
This rookie class of running backs was highlighted by the sixth overall pick, Ashton Jeanty, first-round pick Omarion Hampton, and other second-round picks, such as TreyVeon Henderson and RJ Harvey.
Quinshon Judkins, though, leads these rookies throughout the first three weeks of the season with 155 yards in just two games and 28 attempts.
What’s more impressive? Judkins got a late start to his NFL career due to legal accusations that delayed his signing days before the first week of the season.
Before bursting onto the scene against the Baltimore Ravens, putting up 61 yards on 10 carries, Judkins had only participated in one padded practice. After having a whole week of practice, and with offensive line shakups in the game, Judkins shined in the best game of his young career on Sunday. He totaled 94 rushing yards and his first career touchdown, which tied the game at 10. Judkins also had a key 38-yard rush that set the Browns up for a field goal, making it 10-3 in the fourth quarter.
How good has Judkins been compared to the rest of the rookie class? In terms of stats, the best.
He leads the rookies in rushing yards with 155, with significantly fewer carries than Jeanty and Hampton. Compared to the first two rounds backs, Judkins has gotten 14 fewer carries than Hampton and 19 fewer than Jeanty. What is more impressive about Quinshon is how high he is playing above expected yards.
Judkins ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards over expected with +56 through his two games, and easily the highest among rookie running backs, per Next Gen Stats. Ranking above some of the best players at the position, including Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry (before Week 3's MNF), Kyren Williams and Bijian Robinson.
In his monster performance against the Packers, Judkins generated +34 rushing yards over expected and 22 after forcing four missed tackles. He has also gained the second-most yards after forcing missed tackles (58) among rookies through week three. After not playing in Week 1, Judkins has taken over the workload in the backfield, playing 57.9% of the offensive snaps in week three and snagging 18 of Cleveland’s 19 rushing attempts, per Next Gen Stats.
The question at running back is gone for Cleveland, and head coach Kevin Stefanski knows it more than anyone, as he said Judkins is “only going to get better."
Browns fans, if you weren’t ready for more Judkins before this game, it should be obvious now that he is the featured back moving forward.