Cleveland Browns change their starting running back on depth chart
The Cleveland Browns have unofficially moved second-round pick Quinshon Judkins up to starting running back ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
Cleveland’s run game had been anemic in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and was looking stagnant again in Week 2 vs. the Baltimore Ravens until Judkins broke a run late in the game for 31 yards. That late-game dash made all rushing totals and averages look a lot better on paper.
Regardless, those who watched on Sunday noticed the burst and power within Judkins' runs. Despite being hit in the backfield at times due to missed blocks, you could see the promise and flashes on every carry the former Ohio State back took.
A notable run that stood out for many was a 7-yard carry at the beginning of the second quarter, where Judkins took Ravens defender Marlon Humphrey for a ride at the end of the run with a ferocious stiff arm.
It seemed head coach Kevin Stefanski was impressed by the running back's performance when he was asked about him after the game.
“I thought he did a nice job with what we asked him to do," Stefanski said. "I think he's certainly capable of doing more.”
Since then, the Browns have named Judkins the starting running back, and fans are rejoicing over a player who has shown some flashes of being a dominant runner to fill the gap that was left behind after Nick Chubb was injured and subsequently left for the Houston Texans.
Advanced statistics early on are also pointing to Judkins being among the elite RBs in the NFL after last week. With only one game played, the rookie ranks in the top 10 in forced missed tackles with five in just one game. The only names ahead of Judkins are Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Jordan Mason, Alvin Kamara, Jahmyr Gibbs, Chase Brown, Ashton Jeanty, Breece Hall and Josh Jacobs.
If Judkins can continue to improve as he works his way back into game shape and continues to learn more and get comfortable in this Cleveland run scheme and behind the blocks of his offensive linemen, the sky could be the limit for what Judkins may be capable of as a member of the Browns.
Mix in the change of pace and the receiving threat that Sampson has shown early on. The Browns may have fully turned the page in the backfield from the days of Kareem Hunt and Chubb with a new dynamic duo that could shoulder the load for years to come.