REPORT: Browns Rookie Will Not Face Formal Legal Charges
Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is the lone pick from the 2025 NFL Draft that has not yet signed with the team that selected him. Judkins has been under league and team investigation, but on Thursday afternoon, the former Ole Miss and Ohio State rusher received a legal update that could lead to him joining Cleveland's roster in the near future.
According to Fox Sports 640 reporter Andy Slater, Judkins will not face any formal charges in Broward County, Florida, after prosecutors declined to move forward with a case against him. Judkins faced misdemeanor charges of battery and domestic violence after an alleged incident last month. He was arrested on July 12 and released from jail on bail the next day.
The decline memorandum of the State Attorney's Office stated that the incident was not captured on any video surveillance systems and there were no independent witnesses, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. The timeline of when the injuries were sustained did not align with videos at a similar time that showed the victim without the injuries, and the victim's delay in filing the report contributed to the prosecutors' decision not to press further charges.
"The delay is problematic as the victim was alone on numerous occasions without the Defendant, had the ability and resources to make the report without his knowledge, but chose not to do so," the State Attorney's Office said, per Oyefusi. "For the reasons set forth above, there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction and this case is being declined."
Judkins has been away from the team as the legal situation has unfolded, but the running back could return to action for Cleveland soon. Fox Sports Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the dismissal of Judkins' case clears the way for him to sign his contract with the Browns and that he is likely to join the team in the near future.
The Browns selected Judkins with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round. The Pike Road, Alabama, native was a Freshman All-American at Ole Miss and First-Team All-SEC player in 2022 and 2023 before transferring to Ohio State. Judkins helped lead the Buckeyes to their first National Championship since 2014, rushing for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns.
With longtime rusher Nick Chubb off of Cleveland's roster after seven years with the team, Judkins and rookie fourth-rounder Dylan Sampson project to get the majority of the Browns' touches this season.