Latest Browns NFL mock draft allows Cleveland to build around Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns secured a much-needed victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

That win gave Cleveland their third of the season and many have pointed out that it actually hurts the Browns’ draft positioning in April.

If the NFL Draft were to take place ahead of Week 13, Cleveland's first pick would be No. 6 overall.

Shedeur Sanders mania is sweeping the nation – so let’s put together what a three-round mock draft would look like if Cleveland’s polarizing fifth-round quarterback can turn heads over the last six games of the season.

Remember, the Browns have one of the best defenses in football. Sanders being a solution at quarterback would allow Cleveland to continue building momentum from last season's stellar rookie class by adding impact players who could contribute right away.

Round 1, No. 6 Overall: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a catch during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this mock draft simulation, the New York Jets selected Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 2 overall selection. The New Orleans Saints drafted Oregon quarterback Dante Moore with the No. 3 overall selection and the Las Vegas Raiders took quarterback Ty Simpson out of Alabama at No. 5 overall.

The Tennessee Titans don’t need a QB at No. 1 overall. Neither do the New York Giants, who selected wide receiver Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State at No. 4 overall.

Building around Sanders, the Browns desperately need help at receiver. Jerry Jeudy has been a massive disappointment when you factor in his role and salary.

Tate would instantly become the No. 1 receiving option in Cleveland. He's primed to follow in the footsteps of dominant Ohio State pass catchers like Emeka Egbuka and Jaxson Smith-Njigba.

Round 1, No. 22 Overall (from Jacksonville Jaguars): Isaiah World, OL, Oregon

Oregon’s Isaiah World, left, takes a picture with coach Dan Lanning before the game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Browns might have slightly reached to take one of the best pass catchers in this draft off the board – their glaring hole at receiver warranted it.

Now, they find some value at the end of the first round by drafting Oregon’s premier transfer portal lineman who dominated in his first three seasons with Nevada. The last lineman the Browns took from Nevada (Joel Bitonio) worked out quite alright.

At 6-foot-8, 309 pounds, with near-35-inch arms, World could prove to be the missing piece to protect Sanders’ blind side.

An older, fast-rising prospect with plenty of college football experience, World would be able to start right away.

Round 2, No. 41 Overall: Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

Sep 27, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) on the field before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Cleveland’s entire starting offensive line will enter free agency at the end of the season.

Perhaps they could reunite with veteran right guard Wyatt Teller on an extended contract, but Ethan Pocic could command a nice deal in the open market.

Brailsford was a part of the Washington Huskies’ award-winning offensive line in 2023 before transferring to Alabama. Another proven prospect, Brailsford has played nearly 40 games of college football.

Round 3, No. 74 Overall: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches the ball during an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Remember how badly the Browns desperately need help at receiver?

We know the Browns have an eternal affinity for Tennessee Volunteers, so insert the 6-foot-5 jump ball machine to join Tate and Jeudy in Cleveland’s revamped passing game.

Brazzell had first-round buzz when he transferred from Tulane, but struggled to pop off the page behind other NFL Draft picks on the Volunteers.

At his size, Brazzell is a capable route runner and has taken advantage of an increased opportunity in 2025, putting up career-high yards and touchdowns.