REPORT: Browns In Process Of Trading Key Defensive Player
After several weeks of speculation, the Cleveland Browns are reportedly poised to trade defensive end Za'Darius Smith ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
According to a report from Pro Football Talk, a trade involving Smith between the Browns and the Detroit Lions is expected to go down as soon as tonight or possibly Monday. Previously, reported from multiple NFL insiders revealed that Cleveland has "had talks" with the Lions about a potential trade. Now, those talks seem to be more serious.
Detroit is desperately surveying the trade market for a pass rusher after losing star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the season due to a fractured fibula and tibia. The Lions brass has apparently checked in on the availability of other pass rushers around the league but may be nearing a deal to acquire Smith.
Meanwhile, it was business as usual for Smith in Week 9. He is a full go for the Browns matchup with the Chargers. To this point in the game he's registered a half sack. The result of the game could end up providing the Browns brass with clarity in regards to how they'll handle Tuesday's trade deadline.
The 32-year-old entered Sunday with five sacks so far this season in what's been a nice renaissance campaign. Smith is no stranger to playing in the NFC North. In a four year span from 2019-2022, Smith played three seasons with the Green Bay Packers and one with the Minnesota Vikings. By Tueday, if this reports proves to be true, he could end up playing for his third NFC North franchise.