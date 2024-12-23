REPORT: Cleveland Browns Interested in Breakout QB
The Cleveland Browns are in dire need of a quarterback, and while the easiest path to landing a franchise quarterback is typically landing one in the NFL Draft, it can be a complicated process.
If the regular season ended today, the Browns would own the fifth overall pick, which, barring a trade, would probably rule out Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, the consensus top two signal-callers in the 2025 draft class.
So, in the event that Cleveland feels it will be unable to secure a long-term answer in the draft, could it explore the free-agent market?
The Browns may very well do just that, as Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has revealed that Cleveland would have interest in Minnesota Vikings breakout star Sam Darnold if he hits the open market this coming offseason.
Based on the fact that the Vikings selected J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick of the draft last spring, it's looking very likely that Darnold will be playing elsewhere next year, and the Browns would apparently love to add him.
The question, of course, is whether or not Darnold would be interested in playing for Cleveland.
The 27-year-old just revitalized his career in Minnesota after spending most of the first six years of his NFL tenure languishing with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. He also spent one season as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.
Through 15 games this year, Darnold has thrown for 3,776 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 105.4.
It's also worth mentioning that the Browns have a miserable financial situation at the moment, so they may not even be able to afford to give Darnold a lucrative long-term deal.