REPORT: Browns Could Trade Star Defender To Fierce Rival
The Cleveland Browns are clearly going to be in selling mode between now and the NFL trade deadline, and they have already gotten things started by moving wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Which players will be next?
One prime trade candidate is edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, and apparently, the Browns are already engaging in trade discussions with other teams regarding the veteran.
Among those teams is the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, via Brad Stainbrook of 247 Sports.
Stainbrook notes that Cleveland general manager was "hesitant" to trade Smith a week ago, but that he now seems more likely to move him following another loss.
He adds that the Browns have also talked with the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, but the fact that they have also held conversations with the Ravens is particularly jarring.
To be fair, it's not like Smith is Myles Garrett. Cleveland isn't going anywhere the rest of this season anyway, and Smith's contract expires at the end of the year. The Browns probably won't care all that much if spends a half-season in Baltimore.
It also would not be Smith's first rodeo with the Ravens.
The 32-year-old was originally selected by Baltimore in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens, mainly serving in a part-time role until breaking out with 45 tackles and 8.5 sacks during his final season with the club in 2018.
Since then, Smith has played for the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and now, the Browns.
He has logged 18 tackles and four sacks thus far in 2024.