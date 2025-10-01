Reports: Browns benching Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel expected to start against Vikings
It appears Joe Flacco’s second stint with the Cleveland Browns has come to a rough end, with reports saying the veteran has been benched in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel.
This news comes shortly after head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't commit to naming Flacco as the starter.
Flacco served as the Browns started for the first four weeks of the season, leading the team to a 1-3 record. The Browns’ offense was bad during this stretch, ranking near the bottom in yards and points per game.
Flacco threw 815 yards this season, while tossing two touchdowns compared to six interceptions. He completed passes at just a 58% rate.
The Browns offense has yet to score more than 17 points in a game this season, and only the Tennessee Titans have scored fewer total points than the Browns.
Fans and media have been asking for a change, and it appears Cleveland finally made the decision according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
The Browns drafted Gabriel in the third round of this year’s draft with the No. 94 overall selection. Gabriel played six years in college for three different schools, finishing with Oregon. He is the NCAA’s all time leader in touchdowns, finished third in Heisman voting last season and led the Ducks to the number one seed in the college football playoffs.
Gabriel competed with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, along with Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley, to win the backup quarterback job this season.
Gabriel came in to relieve Flacco in a 41-17 week two loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Gabriel went 3/3 for 19 yards, and the first touchdown of his career on a throw to rookie Dylan Sampson.
Gabriel also relieved Flacco in last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions, where he missed on his only pass attempt.
The Browns take on the Minnesota Vikings in London this week, meaning Gabriel’s first career start will be no easy task. According to CBS, he will be the first quarterback in history to make their first career start outside of the country.
The Vikings currently ranked fifth in yards allowed, and with defense coordinator Brian Flores leading the squad, Gabriel will have to be able to read disguised defenses and quickly identify blitzers.
Gabriel, a lefty, has impressed with his ability to get through his progression, and deliver quick and accurate balls. He brings slightly more mobility than Flacco did. His biggest weakness is his arm strength, something that he struggled with all throughout college.
Gabriel’s name will now be added to the ever growing list of Browns’ quarterbacks, making him the 41st quarterback to wear brown and orange since the team returned in 1999.