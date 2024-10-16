RUMOR: Browns Won't Make QB Change For Grim Reason
Many Cleveland Browns fans are calling for the team to bench Deshaun Watson in favor of Jameis Winston in the midst of its brutal 1-5 start.
Watson has been subpar under center, and things don't appear to be getting any better.
However, those hoping for a quarterback change probably shouldn't hold their breath.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the Browns are unlikely to make the switch from Watson to Winston due to Watson's contract.
"My sense through all of this is the Browns are resigned to their fate, having no choice but to ride this out and hope things turn," Fowler wrote.
Watson signed a fully guaranteed $230 million deal with Cleveland upon being traded to the club back in March 2022. He has $92 million remaining on the contract, and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam apparently expects the team to stick with him because of it.
Watson's deal expires in 2026.
Fowler added that the Browns "need to give Watson superfluous chances to rediscover even semblance of his old game, due to the contract."
So, even if head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to let Winston start taking snaps, he doesn't really have a choice in the matter.
The problem is that Watson has not even resembled his Houston Texans form, as he has thrown for 1,020 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 76.6 through six games this season.
Watson has made a grand total of 18 starts through his first three years in Cleveland, amassing 19 passing touchdowns and 12 picks.
The Browns will face the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.