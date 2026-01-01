Shedeur Sanders gives perfect response when asked about his future with Browns

As the Browns get ready to conclude a season highlighted by offensive struggles, one of the biggest questions of the offseason will be figuring out what to do at the quarterback position.

The main candidate for the starting job next season will be Shedeur Sanders, the fifth-round rookie who has started the back half of the season, and is a clear fan-favorite.

After some up-and-down play this year, Sanders hasn’t guaranteed the job. When asked about his future as a franchise quarterback in Cleveland or anywhere else, Sanders had the perfect response.

“I can’t think about other people opinion or what they view me as. I know the teams, the teams that we go against. I know they definitively respect me and the passing game, for sure,” Sanders said. “But I can’t be accountable for somebody else’s decision.”

Shedeur Sanders was asked if he feels he's shown enough to be a franchise QB in Cleveland or elsewhere.



Sanders: "I can't think about other people opinion or what they view me as. I know the teams, the teams that we go against, I know they definitively respect me and the passing… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 31, 2025

Sanders initially took over in Cleveland in Week 11, when fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel went down with a concussion, forcing Sanders into play against the Baltimore Ravens.

It didn’t start well for Sanders. He went 4/16 for 47 yards and a pick, while taking two big sacks, showing a lack of pocket presence.

Gabriel missed the next week as well, giving Sanders his first career start against the Raiders. From there, Sanders has kept the starting job while Gabriel has served as the backup.

Sanders’ best game came against the Tennessee Titans, where he threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one more, contributing 393 total yards while turning the ball over once.

Sanders has now started six games, appearing in seven. He has totaled 1,289 passing yards and 143 rushing. He has scored eight total touchdowns (seven passing) and thrown 10 interceptions. He is also currently completing passes at a 57% rate.

It hasn’t been anything crazy for Sanders, but he has shown consistent development in the pocket, and in his ability to work through progressions.

However, Sanders has continually struggled with turnovers. He has still made some aggressive, but bad decisions. He has also missed targets on intermediate throws, often resulting in a deflection that ends up in the hands of a defender. Mistakes like that are why the Browns are still not sold on his long-term status with the team.

This offseason doesn’t give Cleveland many options to add a talented quarterback. A weak free agent class, and Fernando Mendoza being the only clear first-round worthy quarterback may leave Sanders or Gabriel as the only options in Cleveland.

It's a decision that may not be made for a while, with the Browns likely bringing in a new head coach who will get the final say.

No matter what happens to Sanders, it’s good to know he has the right mentality an NFL quarterback needs when thinking about the uncertain future of their career.