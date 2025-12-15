Why the Cleveland Browns are sticking with Shedeur Sanders

18-of-35, 177 yards and three interceptions.

That's the stat line that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders provided the Cleveland Browns with on Sunday, Dec. 14. It came in a disappointing road defeat to the Chicago Bears, 31-3, marking the team's third straight loss.

But what makes it so eye-catching is the fact that it occurred just a week removed from one of the best rookie performances of the season. He tossed for 364 yards in a two-point loss to the Titans, 31-29, as he found the endzone four total times.

That game, while it was a loss, showed that he could sling the ball, distribute it to a number of targets and lead a team in a close battle. So, when he follows that up with a strugglesome three-turnover outing, people are going to question what went wrong.

How Sanders might keep the job

Many on social media called for the job of Sanders, and the 2026 mock drafts once again started to see the Browns take a quarterback early. However, Browns insider Mary Kat Cabot released information that shows the front office might still have faith in the former Colorado Buffalo.

"I just have a feeling that they're going to analyze the whole thing and decide they want to move forward with him," she said on 92.3 The Fan. "I can't say for sure yet, but it sort of has that vibe. Feels like it's almost kind of trending in that direction."

Cabot's comments should carry a lot of weight, as she's routinely provided the inside scoop on the mindsets of those inside the team's headquarters in Berea.

Since taking over the starting spot, Sanders has been able to provide the Browns with the ability to push the ball down the field for chunk yardage, something neither rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel nor veteran Joe Flacco could do this year.

He's thrown touchdown passes of 66 yards to running back Dylan Sampson and 60 yards to wideout Jerry Jeudy. He's also connected on deep strikes to rookie wideout Isaiah Bond on two different occasions, going for 47 and 52 yards.

He's also shown mobility to bounce around the pocket and extend plays, a characteristic that's needed for a quarterback who's dealing with one of the worst offensive lines in football. In the loss to the Bears this past weekend, he led the team in rushing yards with two carries for 24 yards.

On the season, Sanders is up to 946 yards and five touchdowns on a completion mark of 52.2%. In the rushing game, he's tacked on 10 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown.

It's obvious that Sanders has to continue to show signs of improvement and growth, but with where the Browns are currently, the best plan of action should be to build around him this offseason.

He's got all the characteristics of being a leader, especially when taking responsibility for his play and what his future looks like as the team's starter.

"Do you know what league we're in? You can lose your job at any point in time," Sanders responded. "You don't play with fear. I don't play or live in fear. I live each moment and try to live each day to the fullest, so I never live in worry or fear.

"Whatever situation I'm in, I'm in. If it happens, it happens."

Sanders will have another chance to prove his worth on Sunday, Dec. 21, when the Browns welcome the Buffalo Bills to Huntington Bank Field. The two sides will square away at 1:00 p.m. EST.