Seahawks look to be playing the long game with Browns Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns have yet to trade Baker Mayfield, despite landing Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. The large thought was that the Browns would be quick to move Mayfield, helping them recoup some draft capital spent on Watson.

That’s not the case here. Browns, like the San Francisco 49ers, are stuck with an extra quarterback for the moment. Indianapolis went with the veteran Matt Ryan, which made more sense after moving on from Carson Wentz.

Carolina Panthers have no interest in Mayfield and his camp was not interested in playing there either. Panthers are already stuck with a 2018 NFL Draft class quarterback in Sam Darnold.

Falcons immediately signed Marcus Mariota following the trade of their longtime quarterback. So, that wiped them out of contention for Mayfield.

Seattle remains the most realistic option, but that could change. Injuries and off the field issues happen in the NFL. A team may eventually need another QB by the the season starts.

“One thing I can say is that the Seattle Seahawks have bounced around the idea of trading for Mayfield, but they feel no urgency to do anything at the present time,” Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network said.

Seattle is currently riding with Drew Lock as their guy after reading Russell Wilson. Lock never showed in Denver he could be the guy long term. Mayfield sjowed it in moments, maybe Seattle goes with the better bet.

Seahawks can’t land Jimmy Garoppolo from the 49ers, they won’t trade him within the division. Other than that the quarterback selections are slim right now. The draft is another option, but sitting a rookie quarterback behind Drew Lock may not be the smartest of moves.

It looks like Seattle may eventually take a swing for Mayfield, the asking price could go down over time. If Cleveland is lucky and there is an urgent need, the price would go up. Things should heat up around the NFL Draft. Mayfield could be a draft day trade, or moved shortly after.

