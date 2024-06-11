See The Browns In Uniform 90 Days Away From Kickoff
The 2024-25 regular season is quickly approaching. The Cleveland Browns' social media team reminded fans of the countdown to kickoff on Monday morning. June 10th marks exactly 90 days away from Week One at home against the Dallas Cowboys.
Now that OTAs are officially complete as of last week, mandatory minicamp begins on Tuesday. With the veterans in town for minicamp, Monday was a great opportunity for media day. The players were getting their pictures in uniform and likely recording some videos for the jumbotron this fall.
Throughout rookie minicamp and OTAs, we have had the chance to see the white facemasks with the practice gear. This is truly the first time getting to see the white facemasks with the full uniform since finding out this would be a permanent switch.
Here is what the Browns shared with the public on Monday.
Nick Chubb starts off the session back in full uniform.
Jameis Winston gives a shoutout to the fans and finishes things off with a guitar solo.
Jerry Jeudy's white gloves and arm sleeve make the facemask pop.
Ogbo Okoronkwo poses as sparks fly behind him and the lights flash.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome II get involved in the action.
Deshaun Watson spins the football as he sits with his helmet on.
Nick Chubb started things off and closes it with a smile.
Little moments like these get the fans excited for the season. Not only that, but the players likely got excited putting on the full uniform once again.
All of these players were seen at OTAs recently, so it seems like the Browns' social media crew may be hiding some other familiar faces until Tuesday. Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Joel Bitonio and other veterans should be out there in Berea soon enough.