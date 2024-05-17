See Where Browns' Amari Cooper Ranks Amongst The League's Elite Wide Receivers
Amari Cooper's first two seasons as a Cleveland Brown have been anything but normal. Cooper has caught passes from five different quarterbacks, but for the 10th-year man, it has not mattered.
He has had two of his best three yardage seasons in Cleveland and has found pay dirt on 14 separate occasions.
Last season was extra special for Cooper who put together his best career season. He finished 2023 with a career-best 1,250 yards and five touchdowns on just 72 catches. He also accounted for the best receiving day by any Cleveland Browns ever when he had 265 yards on 11 receptions and two scores in the Week 15 victory over the Houston Texans.
Cooper's year wasn't just special for Cleveland, it was one of the best in the entire NFL. Cooper averaged 17.4 yards per catch in 2023, which was third only to rival George Pickens in Pittsburgh and Brandon Aiyuk in San Francisco.
Some of the names that Cooper came in ahead of were DK Metcalf, Nico Collins and Mike Evans. Each of which are currently considered to be some of the best receivers in the entire league.
There has been a lot of talk in Cleveland about a succession plan for when Cooper starts hitting a regression, but he still has a lot left in the tank. He will be 30 come training camp but the way that Cooper has built his game, he is set up for a much longer career.
Cooper isn't the fastest guy, he isn't the strongest, but he is widely regarded as one of the most efficient and crisp route runners in the entire league. He is so smart and savvy in his routes that his game is built to last.
Yes, it is good to prepare for the future and yes, a guy like Jerry Jeudy could one day fill Cooper's role but Cooper isn't going anywhere anytime soon.