See Where The Browns' Guard Duo Ranks In Major Outlets Top 10 List
The interior of the Cleveland Browns offensive line has been at the top of the NFL for the better part of the last decade. That is in large part thanks to future Hall-of-Famer Joel Bitonio being as elite and reliable as they come on the offensive line.
Bitonio was drafted by the Browns in 2014 and since then he has played in at least 10 games for nine of his 10 seasons. Joining him after a trade in 2019 is perennial Pro-Bowler Wyatt Teller, whose career skyrocketed when he arrived in Cleveland.
Together, the two have been the engine behind one of the league's top rushing attacks. It definitely helps to be blocking for Nick Chubb but that does not erase the fact that they are elite at what they do and when the Browns win you can point to the guards as a big reason why.
Heading into the 2024 season they both find themselves in Pro Football Focus's Top-10 at the position. Bitonio comes in ranked as the number 8 guard in the league slightly edging Teller's number 9 ranking.
Entering his 11th season, 2024 is expected to be one of Bitonio's last in the league. He was visibly beat up at the end of the 2023 campaign, and the Browns drafted his potential replacement with their selection of Zak Zinter back in April.
If 2024 is his final season he is one of the few guys that will get to go out still at the top of his game. On the other hand, Teller is just now entering his prime. If Cleveland can play their cards right at that position, Teller and Zinter could be a duo that continues the streak of elite talent at the position.
Either way, the guard position is in good hands for now and for the foreseeable future.