See Which Cleveland Browns Legends Made Controversial Mount Rushmore
The practice of coming up with a "Mount Rushmore" that highlights the four greatest players in a franchise's history has become a popular exercise for NFL fans.
Recently the league's "NFL Throwback" YouTube and social media account tried their hand at building Mount Rushmore's for all 32 teams. The results were not without some controversy, particularly for the Cleveland Browns.
Via the long-form video that went through the entire list of "Mount Rushmore's, the four names that made up Cleveland's monument of legends included: Jim Brown, Joe Thomas, Otto Graham and Lou Groza.
Brown's appearance on the list certainly makes sense. The hall of fame running back – who passed away just last year – is still regarded today as one of the best players to ever play the sport and remains a Cleveland icon even in death. Additionally, Thomas just received initiation into football greatest fraternity, earning a gold jacket last summer as one of the best players to every don orange and brown. He was a 10-time Pro Bowler in 11 seasons, and a six-time All-Pro as well.
Where Browns fans may start to disagree are with the additions of Graham and Groza. Graham does remain one of the franchise leader's in passing, second only to Brian Sipe with 23,713 yards and holds the top spot for passing touchdowns with 174. As the video points out, Graham was also a 2-time NFL passing champion, a three time MVP and won three NFL titles pre-merger. Those credentials certainly make him part of the conversation.
It's Groza's presence in particular that leaves a number of other great Browns looking like snubs. Despite still being the franchise's all-time leader in points with 1,349, ahead of Brown and fellow kicking legend Phil Dawson, Groza making the cut over current Browns star and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett feels a bit egregious. Some fans may even be willing to make a case for running back Nick Chubb being part of the Browns Mount Rushmore. Chubb is currently fourth in all-all-time rushing for the franchise and third all-time in rushing touchdowns.
Who belongs on the Browns Mount Rushmore?