Former NFL QB Reveals Strong Stance on Browns' Shedeur Sanders
Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is drawing high praise for his potential fit within the Cleveland Browns' offense, with NFL analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky describing Sanders as "perfect" and "custom-made" for head coach Kevin Stefanski's offensive system.
During a discussion about the Browns' quarterback competition on this morning's "Get Up" program on ESPN, Orlovsky detailed why he believes Sanders’ skill set aligns perfectly with Cleveland’s offensive philosophy.
“He’s perfect for the under-center, play-action, control the line of scrimmage, see the defense,” Orlovsky stated. He noted that while Sanders needs to improve the speed of his progressions, the foundational elements of his game are ideal for what the Browns aim to accomplish as the position.
One of the primary concerns surrounding Sanders during the pre-draft process was his ability to process defensive schemes and make decisions at the pace required in the NFL. Orlovsky, however, suggested that Sanders has already shown promising signs of dispelling those doubts during the team's mandatory minicamp.
Orlovsky pointed to the rookie's ability to quickly apply concepts from the meeting room to the practice field as a key indicator of his football intelligence.
Orlovsky referenced, “The way that he thinks, the way that he can see something on the board, take it to a walkthrough, and then bring it to a practice,” as specific qualities Sanders shows that are crucial traits for a young quarterback's development.
As the Cleveland Browns transition from minicamp to full-scale training camp, Shedeur Sanders' ability to perform under the pressure of a live pass rush will be a significant factor in his evaluation heading into the season.