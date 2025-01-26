Shedeur Sanders A Perfect Fit For Browns After Revealing Top Trait
This offseason is a pivotal one for the Cleveland Browns as they attempt to land a quarterback that will get the franchise back on track.
That process begins with analyzing the 2025 rookie class of quarterbacks, which is headlined by Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. With Sanders participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl this week, members of the Browns brass are in attendance to scout the young QB.
In his first press conference at the annual offseason event, Sanders dropped a notable comment regarding his No. 1 attribute, which just so happens to align perfectly with the trait Cleveland's new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees values most in a QB.
“Decision-making,” the Colorado quarterback told reporters after a Shrine Game practice. “That’s the biggest and best thing you can do as a quarterback. That’s what my skill-set is, is decision-making.
“So I don’t ever let anything alter my mind or let anything get in the way of me not being in my right mind. Decision-making at the quarterback position for my skill set, with what I like to do, sit in the pocket and throw it, that’s the best attribute.”
Those comments come on the heels of Rees, at his introductory press conference, revealing that the biggest thing he values in a signal caller is someone who can make "quick decisions."
"At the end of the day, the quarterback's job is to solve problems," Rees said on Thursday. "You're going to be tasked 60, 70, 80 times a game to make a decision in a critical moment. And so I've always started with the ability to make quick decisions and make the right decisions. So if you said one thing over the other, I want a decision maker at that position.”
For the remarks to be made just days a part is a bit ironic. It may even be an indicator that Sanders would be a perfect fit for the Browns. Intriguing as the pairing may be though, it's not a guarantee that the Browns will select Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. At this point their evaluation process is still in the early stages, but the next several weeks and months will be telling as to whether or not Cleveland will attempt to land a franchise QB on draft night.