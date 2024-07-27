Browns Digest

Sights and Sounds From Cleveland Browns Training Camp Day 2

The tempo picked up on Friday, here is what Training Camp Day 2 looked like at the Greenbrier

Anthony Moeglin

Deshaun Watson takes the field before the Browns second Training Camp Practice
Deshaun Watson takes the field before the Browns second Training Camp Practice / Bri Ali / Cleveland Browns
Friday in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia looked a lot more like football. While Thursday was more of an up-tempo walk-through, Friday looked a lot more like a football practice. The tempo was increased and we even got our first look at an 11-on-11 session for the Cleveland Browns.

In that session, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson participated for the first time this offseason. The early reviews out of practice today are that Watson was sharp and receiver Elijah Moore had his number called a number of times and performed very well.

Fresh off his contract extension, Amari Cooper was back making plays like his normal self as he and Watson continue to grow their chemistry.

Friday also featured the first time that Watson spoke his mind after the practice. Watson had some strong words about how much he cares about what people think of him. He continued to say that the 2024 season is about blocking out all the noise, not trying to change anyone's mentality of him and just focusing on the work. Strong words coming from the Browns QB1 as he tries to get his footing in Cleveland.

Here is what Friday's workout looked and sounded like:

1. Browns players had some fun and talked about what Olympic Sport they would compete in

2. Voice of the Browns Jim Donovan checks in from the Greenbrier

3. QB1 Deshaun Watson Takes the field in all orange for Day 2

4. Myles Garrett working on his dance moves on the sideline

5. Veteran Joel Bitonio Takes the field and takes in the scenery

6. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah flies through a linebacker agility drill

7. Ogbo Okoronkwo works on a pass rush drill

8. Deshaun Watson connects with Amari Cooper

9. Watson connects with Elijah Moore

Browns Training Camp continues at the Greenbrier on Saturday.

