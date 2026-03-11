How the Cleveland Browns Could Capitalize on Maxx Crosby Trade Drama

On Tuesday night, the NFL world was sent into a complete shock.

The Baltimore Ravens pulled out of their blockbuster deal with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby for two first-round picks.

According to the Ravens, Crosby failed his physical. According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta got cold feet about trading away two first-round draft picks as Baltimore pivoted to sign Trey Hendrickson away from the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

Now, Crosby goes back to Las Vegas with his situation unresolved. The Raiders will have a difficult time trading him for two first-round picks. Even the Dallas Cowboys, who offered more than a first-round pick, are reportedly no longer interested in Crosby.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry is known to swoop in on trades when talks break down or halt elsewhere. Berry famously swooped in and stole Amari Cooper from the Cowboys and Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos for mid-round draft capital.

Berry’s reputation is an aggressive, persistent trader who could now look to capitalize on one of the most bizarre storylines the league has ever seen.

How Browns could trade for Crosby

Around the NFL, teams that were interested in Crosby have likely already allocated big money resources elsewhere. As of Sunday night, the entire football universe believed that Crosby was heading to Baltimore, so teams adapted their plans and moved on from the seven-year veteran.

With the price on Crosby diminished, Berry has a prime opportunity to call the Raiders and land a blockbuster move for Cleveland. The asking price is no longer two first-round picks. The Browns have two first-round selections after their draft night trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. That could give Berry the flexibility to make a swing.

Could Berry combine No. 24 overall and some other assets to convince the Raiders to send Crosby to Baltimore’s AFC North foe?

"I wouldn't mind seeing them flip #24 and Alex Wright for Maxx Crosby." #DawgPound@NickPedone12 sees a world where the Browns could make their defense indestructible.



presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/GayqqpQOfx pic.twitter.com/3vXbHolFe7 — The Daily Dawgs (@DailyDawgsShow) March 11, 2026

The appeal of Cleveland’s two first-round picks faded as the Jaguars dominated their regular season, leaving Cleveland with the 24th overall selection. While nobody will turn their nose up about a bonus first-round draft pick, the Browns likely won’t be able to utilize that selection on a quarterback unless they fall in love with Alabama’s Ty Simpson.

Without a clear QB1 on the roster, the Browns should look to trade back from No. 6 overall in order to procure assets in the 2027 draft class that could feature Texas quarterback Arch Manning or Oregon’s Dante Moore.

Berry has aced free agency thus far, landing significant offensive line help before the legal tempering window even opened. The Browns acquired starting right tackle Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans for a fifth-round pick and added left guard Zion Johnson and former Pro Bowl center Elgton Jenkins in free agency.

Obviously, the Browns still have a huge void to fill at left tackle. Perhaps that hole is filled in the NFL Draft at No. 6 overall – or in a small trade back in the first round. The Browns also need to add talent at wide receiver. But top veteran names including Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk, Darnell Mooney and Tyreek Hill are all still available and the Browns still have nine draft selections to solve that issue.

Berry solving so many issues on the offensive line in such a short amount of time gives the Browns some flexibility to take a few liberties.

Pairing Crosby with Myles Garrett would make life easy on first-time defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. It’ll help longtime Browns cornerback Denzel Ward approach a Hall of Fame trajectory as long as he stays healthy.

Crosby and Garrett would be the best pass rush duo that the league has ever seen, taking pressure off a retooling offense in Todd Monken’s first season as head coach of the Browns.

Does trading for Crosby get the Browns any closer to a Super Bowl? Without a quarterback, probably not. However, pairing Garrett and Crosby with this retooled offensive line would ensure the Browns are ready to compete for a Super Bowl once they finally land that franchise quarterback.