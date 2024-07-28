Sights and Sounds from Day 3 of Browns Training Camp
The mountains of White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia were sun-kissed for Saturday's Browns' training camp practice.
Cleveland is getting into the swing of things in its training camp and practices and workouts are starting to ramp up. Saturday's workout started looking more like football as the team participated in 11-on-11 drills and had a competitive red zone session.
The storylines surrounding camp have been positive throughout the first couple of days. Deshaun Watson has looked comfortable and sharp early on in camp, Kevin Stefanski remains the playcaller, injuries have been minimal and running back Nick Chubb was seen completing a full-speed workout.
Saturday continued the trend and the big story of the day was tight end David Njoku returning to the practice field for the first time in 2024. Njoku is fresh off of a roller-coaster year that ended up being his career-best season. He is looking to continue the positive momentum heading into 2024. The biggest focus for him in this training camp is establishing chemistry with Watson.
Here is what Saturday looked like:
1. Martin Emerson emerges from the locker room and flies onto the field
2. David Njoku makes his first appearance on the practice field
3. Maurice Hurst goes through a pass rush drill
4. Myles Garrett all smiles on Day 3
5. Cedric Tillman makes a nice diving catch
6. Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper connect over the middle
7. Rodney McLeod teaches up Christopher Edmonds
8. Juan Thornhill makes his presence known before practice
The Browns have their first off day on Sunday and will be back on the practice field on Monday, July 29.