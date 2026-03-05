Five Best Landing Spots For David Njoku in 2026 Include Eagles, Buccaneers

DJ Moore is heading to Buffalo! Here’s my fantasy football spin on a trade that has winners all the way around. @sinow pic.twitter.com/qDOUnMLkC1 — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) March 5, 2026

David Njoku has been one of the better tight ends in fantasy football in recent seasons. Since 2022, he has three top-11 finishes at the position based on points, including two rankings in the top six. He saw his value drop last season, however, as injuries and the emergence of Harold Fannin Jr. resulted in a TE34 finish.

The good news is that the veteran can easily re-establish himself as a fantasy starter now that he’s slated to be a free agent.

Let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Njoku’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: DAVID NJOKU

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs would be a great fantasy landing spot for any free agent tight end, assuming Travis Kelce decides to retire. In that sort of scenario, the sky would be the limit for Njoku in terms of his fantasy appeal. He would be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in an offense that has obviously featured Kelce prominently. What’s more, head coach Andy Reid’s offense has always been very tight-end friendly.

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert is a free agent, so Njoku could replace him as a more athletic playmaker at the position. Goedert is coming off a 2025 season in which he caught 11 touchdown passes, so Jalen Hurts and the offense value the tight end position, especially in the red zone. As a result, landing in Philadelphia would quickly put Njoku back in the top 12 among fantasy tight ends.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers could have a void at tight end with Cade Otton becoming a free agent, and there’s also a chance Mike Evans could also leave this offseason. So, Njoku could come in and instantly become a popular option in the passing game for Baker Mayfield. Also, keep in mind that the two played together for four years in Cleveland, so there’s already a built-in rapport between the two.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders will have a void at tight end with Zach Ertz no longer on the roster, so Njoku would be a nice addition to the offense. Washington has plenty of money to spend under the cap, and Njoku could push to become one of the best targets in the passing game for Jayden Daniels. The mobile quarterback loved throwing to Ertz, and I’d assume the same would be true of Njoku if he lands with the team.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins' offense will have a brand-new look next season, with a new quarterback (most reports suggest Malik Willis) at the helm. The team also needs pass catchers, as Tyreek Hill and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine were released, and Darren Waller is a free agent. That opens plenty of targets in the passing attack for a player like Njoku, who would certainly become a popular target for the eventual new No. 1 quarterback.

