Sports Doctor Issues Caution About Browns RB Nick Chubb’s Return Timeline
Nick Chubb has been working his way back for the Cleveland Browns from the brutal knee injury that he suffered last season. He will begin the season on the PUP list, which means that he will miss at least the first four games of the year.
Some have been hopeful that he could return by Week 5. However, there is reason for caution with those hopes and expectations.
Jesse Morse, a sports medicine doctor, took to X to caution fans against expecting Chubb to make a return by Week 5.
He suggested that Chubb might be brought back slower and that the team could target a return anywhere between Week 5 and Week 11.
"It was just confirmed that Chubb won’t be ready for Week 1 and starting on the PUP, meaning he is missing at least the first 4 games, which was to be expected after his significant knee injury that ended his 2023 season. While he might be ready to return in Week 5, but I think there’s a chance the Browns take his return slow and he returns between Week 5 and Week 11 (after their bye)."
Bringing Chubb back too quickly would be a massive mistake. Waiting a bit longer and letting him be truly at 100 percent would be the best course of action.
Thankfully, the Browns are in a good place at the running back position. They're very confident in the ability of Jerome Ford and they have D'Onta Foreman behind him.
Foreman did suffer a rib injury in the preseason finale, but he'll likely be back before long.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Chubb this season. He's made amazing progress and is not terribly far away from a return to the field.
However, it would be wise to practice caution with him. Getting him hurt because he comes back too fast would be a brutal situation.
Expect to hear more updates about the superstar running back as the season gets underway. Fans should simply temper their expectations for him and simply be happy when he does make his highly-anticipated return to the field at full health.