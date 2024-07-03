Surprising Player Named Cleveland Browns' Best Building Block
The Cleveland Browns boast one of the more talented rosters in the NFL heading into next season, and one of their biggest strengths is their offensive line.
As a matter of fact, Pro Football Focus ranked the Browns' offensive line the second-best unit in the NFL behind the Indianapolis Colts heading into 2024.
However, when it comes to determining a team's very best building block for the future, an offensive lineman probably wouldn't come to your head. Not unless it was someone like Orlando Pace, Jonathan Ogden or Tony Boselli, and even though, you would probably have some pause.
But that didn't stop Bleacher Report's David Kenyon from naming tackle Dawand Jones as Cleveland's top building block entering the 2024 campaign.
Jones made his NFL debut last season after being selected by the Browns in the fourth round of the draft last spring. He ended up playing in 11 games and making nine starts due to injuries along Cleveland's offensive line, and during his time on the field, he was impressive.
Unfortunately, the 22-year-old suffered a season-ending injury of his own in 2023 and had to undergo knee surgery.
The good news is that Jones appears to be ready for Week 1, and with Jack Conklin and Jedrick Willis coming off their own respective knee operations, Jones could be in line to earn some major playing time this year.
Jones was given a decent 64.7 grade from Pro football Focus for his work last season. Perhaps the Ohio State product will elevate his game to the next level come September.