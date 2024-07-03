Did Pro Football Focus Get Their AFC Offensive Line Rankings Right?
Since the Joe Thomas era, the Cleveland Browns have had one of the best offensive lines year after year. Rarely did it result in wins, but Cleveland's front line was always amongst the league's best. That is still true heading into the 2024 campaign.
The Browns' entire team experienced an unprecedented injury spell in 2023 and the offensive line was hit particularly hard. The unit as a whole experienced three season-ending injuries along with a handful of nagging week-to-week scuffs.
Heading into 2024, a healthy Cleveland offensive front is without a doubt one of the best units in the entire league, while also being one of the deepest. There is an argument to be made that four of the five positions feature Pro-Bowl caliber players and a few guys have All-Pro potential.
So where did this unit get ranked? Pro Football Focus's Zoltan Buday released his top ten AFC offensive lines on Tuesday. Coming in at number two is the Cleveland Browns, one slot behind the Indianapolis Colts.
While I would like to shake my fists and argue that this is incorrect, I really don't have a problem with the ranking. Cleveland's kryptonite in 2023 was their ability to stay healthy. One of the positives that came as a result was the development of legitimate depth. Thanks to injury, we found that Dawand Jones has the tools and build to be the next great Cleveland tackle.
We learned that Michael Dunn is a valuable asset to this group and most importantly, we were reminded that depth at the offensive line position is imperative. The organization then proceeded to build the 2024 team that way.
Cleveland's 2024 offensive line should break the huddle with Jack Conklin back at right tackle, two of the best guards in football, a great center and either Jed Wills Jr. or Jones manning the quarterback's blindside.
Cleveland's offensive line is again one of the best groups in all of football. Under Andy Dickerson's new coaching authority, they have a chance to take this team to wherever it wants to go.