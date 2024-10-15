Telling Stat Reveals How Poorly Deshaun Watson Has Played For Browns
You can't spell offensive without the Cleveland Browns offense. Through six games, the Browns offensive unit is ranked dead last in the NFL in yards per game and third down conversion percentage and third to last in scoring. It's been a disastrous start and quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't necessarily helped matters with his play.
A stat shared by The Ringer's Austin Gayle following the team's 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles reveals just how bad things have been for Watson to this point. Gayle took to X to post a list of the worst drop-back success rates through the first six weeks of any season, with Watson's coming in with the eighth worst mark of all time at 33%.
The list features numerous first-round pick flame-outs like David Carr, Josh Rosen, Blaine Gabbert and Jamarcus Russell, the latter of whom has the lowest success rate through the first six weeks of the season in NFL history (29%). It's the sort of ranking that no fan base wants to see their quarterback on.
Despite the struggles from Watson and the offense as a whole, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is sticking with the 28-year-old as his signal caller. On Monday, after the team dropped to 1-5 on the season, Stefanski said he believes Watson still gives his team the best chance to win.
There were some promising moments for Watson and the offense during a Week 6 loss to Philadelphia, but ultimately many of the same problems – pre-snap penalties, receivers dropping passes and miscommunications between players – resulted in a fourth straight loss for what is a flailing Browns team right now.