Terry Bradshaw makes bold claim about Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel has started three games for the Cleveland Browns, leaving many divided about how his performances should be evaluated.
Gabriel took over the reins from veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who was benched after Cleveland’s blowout defeat in Detroit.
While it’s difficult to evaluate Gabriel because of how bad the Browns have been offensively, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw planted his flag.
“I think he’s gonna be a star in the league,” Bradshaw said.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback spent his entire 13-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Currently serving as an analyst on FOX, Bradshaw rarely avoids bold claims. Just this summer, he criticized the Steelers for their treatment of Kenny Pickett, believing that the former Pitt quarterback could resurrect his career in Cleveland.
Obviously, that did not happen as the Browns flipped Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-round draft pick. That trade paved the way for Gabriel to see regular season action quickly despite being a third-round pick.
Gabriel has taken care of the football throughout his first three starts with the Browns. He has not thrown a single interception and has three touchdown passes. His completion percentage is under 60 percent, which is a bit alarming considering that most of his passing attempts are right around the line of scrimmage.
Thus far, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been reluctant to open things up for Gabriel. The Browns have one of the worst wide receiver groups in the NFL and their offensive line is really bad, making Gabriel a difficult player to evaluate.
While Gabriel has taken care of the football, Cleveland’s offense remains the worst in most statistical categories. Opposing defenses understand that Gabriel lacks the physical stature to see downfield and have sold out in an attempt to slow down Cleveland’s rushing attack.
The Browns blew the doors off of the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday 31-6. That scoreboard would usually indicate a massively productive day for a quarterback, but Gabriel had just 116 passing yards and did not throw a touchdown.
In Gabriel’s home debut, the Browns had to navigate inclement weather consisting of rain and wind. Stefanski deployed a tremendously conservative game plan centered around rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who broke out two touchdowns from the wildcat offense.
Even though he has yet to put together a massively impressive outing, Bradshaw is in Gabriel’s corner. Taking care of the football and executing conservative game plans is enough for the Hall of Fame quarterback to think Gabriel can become a star in the NFL.
Gabriel’s next test will be Mike Vrabel’s defense as the Browns will travel to face the Patriots on Sunday.