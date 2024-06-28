The Browns Currently Sit Atop A Most Under The Radar List
Last season the Cleveland Browns went 11-6 and earned the top wild card spot despite dealing with a plethora of injuries. At times it felt like half of the roster was either out or banged up, yet the group powered through to an impressive record.
Assuming that the team can remain relatively healthy in the 2024-25 season, the general consensus around Cleveland is that this team should be even better. Even though the Browns have been praised for having one of the best rosters in the league, as of late there have been plenty of predictions with them finishing last in the division and missing the playoffs.
The AFC North is going to be an intense battle for the division title once again with four strong teams in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Baltimore and Pittsburgh. Even though picking up wins in any of those six divisional matchups will be difficult, if Cleveland's defense once again performs at a high level and the offense takes a step in the right direction, then this team should be formidable.
On Friday, Natalie Miller of Touchdown Wire predicted the Browns to once again go 11-6 and that was not the only favorable opinion on the Browns on Friday. Later in the day, NFL Notifications on X posted a list of their top five under the radar teams. The Browns came in at the top spot, followed by the Bears, Dolphins, Vikings and Raiders.
Some would disagree that Cleveland is underrated headed into this coming season because Cleveland's roster is so highly regarded across the country at this point. Cleveland's loaded roster has not necessarily translated to many 13-4 or 12-5 predictions though. Questions about Deshaun Watson, lingering skepticism of repeated success for Cleveland and a gauntlet in the AFC all are likely reasons for Cleveland to get 8-9, 9-8 and 10-7 predictions, which might all result in missing the playoffs.
Under the radar is probably not the best terminology because Cleveland is fairly talked about as a potential contender in the AFC at this point. Underrated or undervalued would probably more accurately describe what has been witnessed with predictions this offseason.
Cleveland not only has a chance to prove the doubters wrong, but if the team gets off to a fast start in the regular season then perhaps they can snag the AFC North crown.