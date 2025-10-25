Three Browns players to follow in fantasy football for Week 8
As the Cleveland Browns (2-51) prepare to square off against the New England Patriots (5-2) in Foxborough next Sunday, it’s time to look at three options who could help you win your fantasy league matchup, regardless of the scoreboard at Gillette Stadium.
Cleveland’s offense may not be firing on all cylinders, at least when it comes to the passing attack, but there are still a few salvageable options out there.
RB Quinshon Judkins
We misspoke last week calling Judkins a solid RB2 option against the Dophins, He was the RB1 option for Week 7’s slate of games, scoring three touchdowns in a breakout performance.
Can he keep it up?
You have to stay with the hot hand until it’s hot no more. Of course, expecting another three score outing would be too much, but at this point it’s obvious that the Browns offense will have to go through Judkins week in and week out.
The Patriots won’t toll over as easily as the Dolphins, but Judkins will get enough touches throughout the match to become a factor. And, quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s red zone woes will afford him opportunities to cash in, whenever Cleveland approaches the last 20 yards.
We’ll stick with Judkins as a solid RB2 option with a nice shot of scoring a touchdown if Gabriel can keep the chains moving.
WR Jerry Jeudy
Tight ends and running backs have become a big part of the Browns passing attack since Gabriel took the reins of the offense, in part because he hasn’t been able to stretch the field vertically.
While we don’t expect a true breakout performance by Gabriel just yet, expect more than 18 pass attempts against the Patriots, especially if Drake Maye and company get rolling fast.
If indeed Cleveland finds itself at a disadvantage early on, the gameplan will then call for chunk plays, and Gabriel will have to go deeper than what he normally does.
This is where Jeudy could become a factor. Consider him if you need to stream a Flex option, with a little upside if the game gets ugly and he’s still playing in garbage time. Those points stink, but they’ll still add to your total.
CB Tyson Campbell
Staying on IDP league recommendations, we like Campbell’s matchup this week, since he’ll be seeing plenty of balls. He’s no doubt gained a lot of confidence after two games with Cleveland, and he already has a forced fumble and an interception to his name, this last one returned for a score last week.
No, Campbell won’t score a pick-six every week, but the fact he plays opposite Denzel Ward and cornerbacks don’t travel on the Browns’ defense means he’ll get some reps against the other teams’ top option. The Browns are already a pass-happy team, and Cleveland is bound to find a way to put some pressure on Maye. Campbell could find an errant pass or two somewhere throughout the match.