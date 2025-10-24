Browns matchup against the Patriots could be make-or-break game for Dillon Gabriel
The Cleveland Browns currently sit at 2-5, with one of the league’s hottest teams in the New England Patriots coming up this week.
If the Browns lose, hope in the season will further dwindle. A win though could change everything. If Cleveland steals this game, they enjoy a bye week next week. Then they started an easier stretch of the schedule, with a chance to save the season.
While beating the Patriots will be no small task, the game plan to win will likely revolve around a rookie desperate to prove himself, quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
So far, Gabriel hasn’t done much to impress. He’s been able to manage games, complete short passes and, most importantly, avoid turnovers. His weakness has been pushing the ball downfield. He’s had a limited number of deep strikes, and the few he has attempted have been inaccurate.
In a win against the Miami Dolphins, Gabriel tossed just 116 yards and no touchdowns. He has only thrown two touchdowns so far, with both coming in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
This will be a game where Gabriel needs to prove he can lead the Browns. The Patriots have a strong defense, but their weakness has been in the passing game.
New England has the third best rushing defense in the NFL this season, allowing just 77.1 yards per game to opposing backfields. Rookie Quinshon Judkins has been amazing so far in Cleveland, but this will be one of his toughest tests this season. Cleveland has been trying to rely more on Judkins to run this offense, but this game will have to run through Gabriel.
Meanwhile, the Patriots rank just 24th in passing defense, allowing 235.7 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. The team has also allowed over 20 points in four games this season, something the Browns will have to do if they want a chance to win.
Outside of star corner Christian Gonzalez, the Patriots secondary has been a weakness. Three starters have given up at least two touchdowns this season. Six opposing pass catchers have gone for over 90 yards against them this year.
No Browns have had more than 85 yards this season. The best individual receiving game for Cleveland this year was rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who caught seven passes for 81 yards against Pittsburgh. Cleveland's top wideout Jerry Jeudy's best game was a 66 yard performance in week one, with Joe Flacco throwing the ball.
This will be a key test for the Browns young quarterback. If Gabriel can prove he can let that ball fly, and hit his receivers for chunk plays, perception on the young quarterback will shift.
If Gabriel struggles and the offense feels limited once again, questions will arise on his legitimacy as a starting caliber quarterback.
If the Browns offense falls flat, it won’t be the end for Gabriel right away. He’ll still get a few more weeks to try and turn it around. However, real discussion about bringing in a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders will be had in Cleveland’s front office.