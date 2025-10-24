Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez calls out Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel
With the Browns gearing up to face the Patriots on Sunday in an AFC showdown as part of Week 8 NFL action, there’s been no shortage of storylines for Cleveland.
The most obvious one has to do with the Browns' starting quarterback position, currently owned by third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel.
Through three starts and five appearances overall for the franchise, Gabriel has completed 64 of 107 pass attempts for 546 yards and three touchdowns. However, probably the most important stat to consider at this point of his rookie season is a zero, and it has to do with turnovers.
Gabriel’s zero interceptions thrown and zero fumbles up until this moment are a far cry from what his predecessor on the job did. Through four starts with the Browns to open the season, Joe Flacco had already thrown six picks and put the ball on the ground two times, before being demoted and subsequently shipped away via trade to the Bengals.
Heck, even his rivals have to acknowledge the way he’s been taking care of the ball.
“Dillon over there, he’s making plays, he has no turnovers,” commented a very animated Christian Gonzalez, cornerback for New England, regarding this week’s game. “We wanna get the ball off of him. They got receivers, they got a lot of good football players over there. So it’s gonna be a challenge for us, but we’re excited for it.”
Gonzalez’ tone anticipates an obvious eagerness to force Gabriel’s first turnover(s) of the season. The remarks come at a time of widespread criticism of Gabriel’s conservative style of play -- one that has helped him avoid costly mistakes, but also appears to be impeding offensive progress.
Former Browns’ Pro Bowler Josh Cribbs, while advocating for Cleveland to give fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders a chance to prove himself, put that sentiment into words on The BIGPLAY Sports Network’s “The Top Dawgs Show” by explaining it’s “not because Dillon is doing so bad, because he's not doing good enough."
The Browns are coming off a dominant 31-6 victory over Miami, but rookie rushing sensation Quinshon Judkins ran three scores in, while Gabriel was only able to muster 116 passing yards in the game.
The Patriots’ defense, fifth in the league in points allowed per game at 19.0, is also tied eighth in the league in the forced turnovers department, with nine. To date, they have picked off five passes, coincidentally, the same total as the Browns have.
So while avoiding giving up the ball due to costly mistakes should go a long way in helping the Browns not lose the match against the surprising 5-2 Patriots, it seems logical to expect a much better aerial output from Gabriel’s left arm in order to actually march into Gillette Stadium and walk out with a win on Sunday.