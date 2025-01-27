Top Rookie QB Has Shocking Reaction To Being Drafted By Browns
While the Cleveland Browns mull over whether or not they're going to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, one of the top options at their disposal was asked about the possibility of being drafted by the franchise and gave an interesting response.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders was captured on video chatting with his Buffaloes teammate, wide receiver Will Sheppard at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Texas and Sheppard suggested to Sanders that rumors are suggesting he's going to be selected by the Browns come April.
Immediately after the suggestion was made, Sanders sort of stops in his tracks before giving a somewhat surprising answer response.
"I don't know where I'm going. I'm just thankful for whoever pick me," he said.
There has already been plenty of rumors surrounding Sanders and his high profile father, Deion Sanders during the first few weeks of the offseason. The elder Sanders has also said publicly that he will do what he must to ensure his son ends up in an advantageous situation. That has sparked plenty of speculation over whether or not the Browns would be an acceptable destination for Shedeur.
As things stand right now, there is no indication Sanders wouldn't play for Cleveland. In fact, reports from ESPN at the Shrine Bowl indicate the franchise has met with the Colorado product already.
How the Browns feel about Sanders versus the classes other top QB, Cam Ward out of Miami, remains to be seen. Either way, the Browns evaluation process is well underway.