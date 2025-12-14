Three keys to Cleveland Browns securing win vs. Chicago Bears

The Cleveland Browns face another uphill challenge in Week 15 as they travel to Chicago to face the Bears.

The Bears are 9-4 and will be playing with a dream to win the NFC North. The Browns will be searching for their fourth win of the season and have fans debating whether the team should win or tank for draft positioning.

Yet still, this is another opportunity for the Browns to showcase their young talent on the roster. Polarizing fifth-round quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be making his fourth start and will be looking to build on the momentum of his NFL Rookie of the Week performance against the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s how the Browns can pull off an upset against one of the most improved teams in the NFC.

Shedeur Sanders needs to keep building momentum

Sanders threw three touchdowns and rushed for another one during Week 14’s loss against the Titans. He bounced back from a costly interception in the second half.

A lot of Sanders’ naysayers pointed to the fact that his 364-yard performance was against the lowly Titans, who came in with just one victory. While Tennessee’s defense is middle of the pack, so is Chicago’s defense. There should be an opportunity for Sanders to push the ball down the field.

With all of the injuries plaguing Cleveland’s roster, Sanders has an opportunity to showcase that he can overcome a banged up offensive line and receiving room.

Defense needs a bounce back week

Titans running back Tony Pollard rushed for just about one third of his season total. His 25 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns was one of the big reasons why the Titans were able to escape Cleveland with a victory.

The injury to defensive tackle Maliek Collins certainly hurts the Browns. Standout rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham is questionable heading into Sunday’s matchup. To make things worse, the Browns have already ruled out star cornerback Denzel Ward.

Even undermanned, the defense is going to need to stand tall against Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson and this talented Chicago offense.

Special teams, play with some heart

Look, at this point we know the Browns special teams unit is not very talented. But can they at least play with some heart?



A week ago, the Browns opened up the game with yet another big return. They also allowed the Titans to block their first punt since 2012. Gage Larvadain muffed another punt, but at least fell on top of it and recovered.

In a cold weather game, special teams need to be ready to go.

Bubba Ventrone has not provided much of a solution. So can they at least play with some heart?