Shedeur Sanders has the most to gain as Browns battle injuries vs. Bears

The Cleveland Browns Week 15 injury report reads as long as a pharmacy receipt.

With plenty of key veteran players already ruled out and below freezing temperatures forecasted, the Browns will be looking for their roster to step up against the Chicago Bears.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a player with the most to gain due to all of these injuries.

NFL pundits will tell you that a true franchise quarterback can elevate the talent on his roster. Sanders has another golden opportunity to prove to the Browns that he’s their answer at quarterback because of how beat up his supporting cast is.

Browns offensive line is battered

The Browns will be starting backups at right guard and right tackle as Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin have been ruled out for this matchup. Center Ethan Pocic ruptured his Achilles last week, so Luke Wypler will be making the start.

Left tackle has been an unsolvable issue for the Browns this season, as Cam Robinson will earn another start. But longtime left guard Joel Bitonio is questionable for this matchup as well.

Cleveland’s entire offensive line is either questionable, ruled out, or already replaced by a backup option.

Browns wide receivers are bad and injured

As far as pass catchers are concerned, it does not get much better for the Browns, who will be searching for their fourth victory of the season on Sunday.

Tight end David Njoku has already been ruled out after he was injured during a touchdown grab in Week 14. Running backs Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson who have both contributed in the passing game have also been ruled out.

Cedric Tillman and Malachi Corley are also listed as questionable. If they can’t play, expect tight end Harold Fannin Jr., Jerry Jeudy and Gage Larvadain to command most of the targets from Sanders.

The Browns defense is beat up as well

Rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham is questionable for this matchup as well. If he can’t play, it would be a huge blow for the Browns. Cleveland struggled against the run in their latest matchup against the Tennessee Titans, and the Bears have a much better run game.

Fellow rookie defensive tackle Adin Huntington has been ruled out as well.

The Browns will also be without talented cornerback Denzel Ward. That will put more pressure on Tyson Campbell to try and stop Caleb Williams from having his way with the Browns defensively.

What Sanders has to gain in this matchup

It goes without saying that the Browns are beat up. They’re going against one of the best teams in the NFC in a mid-December road game where the temperatures are going to be frigid.

Most will be picking against the Browns in this spot.

However, if Sanders can elevate the roster and overcome a plethora of injuries, the hype surrounding the polarizing rookie quarterback will only get louder.