Travis Hunter Made Recent Decision Based on Cleveland Browns
Rumors of the Browns selecting Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick have taken center stage as Thursday's NFL Draft approaches, and a new report has only justified the sentiment that Hunter will be Cleveland's decision.
Speaking on SportsCenter on Wednesday afternoon, ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler said Hunter chose to run routes at Colorado's Pro Day largely because of a particular team in attendance.
"The majority of people I've talked to around the league do expect Hunter to be the pick and for Cleveland to stay put," Fowler said. "The momentum with Hunter built a couple of weeks ago at Colorado's Pro Day. I was told that Travis Hunter ran routes at his Pro Day, in part, because he knew it would make the Browns happy."
Browns general manager Andrew Berry has said that the Browns view Hunter as more of a receiver due to his explosive play-making ability, but Hunter still wants to play both offense and defense. Now, it seems like Hunter is trending toward being Cleveland's selection at No. 2 overall.
However, Fowler also clarified that the Browns are still listening to trade offers for the No. 2 pick, with a team source saying "it would be foolish" to not at least consider moving down in the draft. The Browns currently have 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Hunter caught 96 passes last year for Colorado for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had four interceptions, 11 passes breakups and a rushing score en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and All-American honors.