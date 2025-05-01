Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Browns, Shedeur Sanders Fit
Everyone seems to have an opinion on new Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The polarizing rookie is disliked by some and celebrated by others. Count Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce as a Sanders supporter.
The Cleveland native got candid about his feelings on the Colorado star QB, channeling his inner Browns fan, revealing why he thinks his presence with the Browns is a positive thing for the organization.
"I love this for Cleveland, God I love this for Cleveland, I really do man," said Kelce on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother. "The Browns fan deep down in my heart is just like 'f--- yeah!'"
Sanders was subject to a lot of criticism during the pre-draft process for his blunt personality. Recent reporting also indicates that he didn't necessarily present himself well in private meetings with a number of teams, either.
That seems to be one of the biggest reasons he slipped into the fifth round, where the Browns couldn't pass up the opportunity to draft him. Sanders comes to Cleveland with a little extra motivation to prove people wrong about who he really is as a person and player.
As Kelce went on to explain, that could bode well for whether or not he pans out with the Browns.
"You get a swag champ, that works his ass off, that has something to prove now," the three time Super Bowl champion added. "Not that he didn't before, but you know he's got that chip on his shoulder, I'm sure."