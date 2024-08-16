Two Browns' Players Going Viral After Big Plays Against Vikings
The Browns and Vikings wrapped up day two of their joint practices and it was not without some fireworks. Unfortunately for the Browns, they did not dominate the sessions like they were hoping to but they certainly worked in a few highlight plays. Day two brought several of those.
The marquee matchup of these joint practices was MJ Emerson versus Justin Jefferson. To Emerson's credit, every single clip that we have seen of him has either been covering the Browns' best receiver, Amari Cooper, or covering Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson.
As you would expect, Jefferson got the best of Emerson on a couple of occasions but the third-year man from Mississippi State more than held his own. In goalline one on ones against "Jets", MJ went to work.
From a condensed split, Jefferson could go in any direction. Emerson gave him some cushion off the line but then attached directly to his hip. When Jefferson went to make a move, MJ didn't bite on the fake and he then beat Jefferson to the ball off his counter route. It was a masterpiece.
Next up was new Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, when he had his turn at a goalline route. Simply put, whenever you get the corner to turn in a complete circle, you win the route.
Jeudy went deep into his bag of tricks and used a little head fake back to quarterback Deshaun Watson to sell a goalline fade route. Once he got the defender to commit, he snapped off a slant route and it was a thing of beauty. Watson put the ball on his facemask and the Browns were in the endzone.
These two beautiful plays have taken the internet by storm. Cleveland didn't dominate the day from start to finish, but this alone should get Browns fans fired up for the weapons that Cleveland has on both sides of the ball.