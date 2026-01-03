The calendar has flipped to 2026 and the Cleveland Browns have one final game before the focus shifts to another important NFL Draft process. The team has glaring needs all over the roster, but the real focus will once again be on the quarterback position.

Will the Browns take one of the available top quarterback prospects, or will they go into 2026 with Shedeur Sanders as the starter? More possibilities remain, but there is one in particular fans simply cannot ignore. That involves Deshaun Watson.

The Watson contract still has one more year to go, at least in terms of him physically being on the roster. The only way out early is by trade, but it doesn't appear teams are all too interested in a highly-paid Watson after his disastrous tenure in Cleveland.

Let's assume he will be on the 53-man roster in 2026. Given he is healthy, he will realistically be competing for the job in training camp. He will be the veteran and the most experienced quarterback on the roster. Could the Browns end up going with Watson under center in Week 1?

That is becoming increasingly more likely with each passing day. For example, the Browns took down the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, jumping to the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft. They can improve their position with a loss this Sunday, but it appears the team won't land in the range to draft Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore.

Deshaun Watson connects with Jerry Jeudy for a deep touchdown. Great way to end practice #Browns pic.twitter.com/bq91KWkrXd — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) August 4, 2024

Such a scenario could mean the team enters 2026 with a competition between Watson and Sanders, essentially punting on the year to await the end of the Watson contract. The third quarterback in this scenario would likely be another late-round pick, unless the team wants to give Dillon Gabriel more time in town.

The ideal option for a team in this situation would be to go out and find a competent veteran quarterback to serve as the bridge option. The likes of Sam Darnold, Mac Jones, and even Baker Mayfield come to mind as reclamation projects that turned out great.

The problem is Watson taking up that roster spot and being healthy. He thus becomes the, albeit overpaid, bridge option to get to 2027.

Not being able to draft Mendoza or Moore makes this Sanders vs. Watson possibility even more likely. The situation may be different if ownership was planning to clean house. But if Andrew Berry sticks around, whoever is coaching the team may understand that 2026 is about becoming free of Watson and his contract.