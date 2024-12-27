Browns Digest

Two Key Cleveland Browns Offensive Players Rules Out For Week 17

Second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be missing two of his top weapons when the Browns battle the Miami Dolphins this weekend

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Dorian Thompson-Robinson won't have a full arsenal of weapons at his disposal when the Cleveland Browns host the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.

The team officially ruled out tight end David Njoku following the team's final practice of the week on Friday. Njoku missed all three sessions this week due to a knee injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.

It's been an injury riddled season for the Pro Bowl tight end. Back in Week 1, the 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury, which forced him from action for the three games that followed. He eventually returned in Week 5 and played in the next nine games before a hamstring issue kept him out against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. This latest injury to his knee, is the third different ailment to prevent Njoku from playing in a game.

Along with Njoku, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo has been ruled out ahead of Week 17. He's battled a knee injury throughout the week of practice and sat out each session. His absence opens up more opportunities for young pass rusher Isaiah McQuire, who has rotated with Okoronkwo, opposite of Myles Garrett ever since the team traded Za'Darius Smith back in early November.

Meanwhile, another one of DTR's weapons, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, will miss a fifth consecutive game as he continues to work his way through the concussion protocol. Despite the fact that the 2023 third-round pick practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week, he's been ruled out yet again after suffering a concussion back in Week 12.

