Two Star Cleveland Athletes Surprise Browns Fans At Tailgate
Cleveland Browns fans are like none other in the NFL, so much so that they showed up in droves to fill up the popular Muni lot more than a day in advance of the team's 4:25 p.m. season opener with the Dallas Cowboys.
Fans tailgating in the often rambunctious lot were treated to quite a surprise in the hours leading up to kickoff on Sunday as star edge rusher Myles Garrett made an appearance on his way to the stadium. Garrett embraced the role of hype man as he led a chorus of the famous "here we go Brownies" chant to a crowd of fans around him.
While Garrett's appearance in the Muni lot just hours before kickoff was notable enough, the video clip also featured Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell participating in the festivities surrounding Garrett. In a social media post earlier in the day, the star guard of the Wine and Gold asked fans where he could find the best Browns tailgates. Naturally, most of the responses he received mentioned the Muni lot, where he eventually showed up.
Mitchell also indulged in a little bit more than pregame chants as he also was captured on video participating in "keg bowling" among his numerous interactions with fans in the Muni lot.
Only in Cleveland.
Both Garrett and Mitchell are already two of the most adored athletes in Cleveland. Pulling up at a Browns tailgate at the Muni lot is sure to only amplify the love they have among fans in the city.
Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys is a meaningful one for Garrett in particular considering he'll face his hometown team for just the second time in his career. He did his part to get the fans warmed up ahead of such a special game.