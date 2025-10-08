Unexpected quarterback could be named Cleveland Browns backup
When the Browns made the decision to trade away Joe Flacco, everybody thought that meant Shedeur Sanders would be taking over as the backup quarterback.
As it turns out, that may not be the given fans thought.
Throughout this season, Sanders has been spending his time as the emergency situation quarterback, not being an official part of the game day roster, only able to enter games if all other quarterbacks are hurt.
When Flacco was initially benched for the rookie Dillon Gabriel many believed that meant Sanders would take over as the backup. That was not the case though, as Flacco spent last week as the backup while Sanders stayed QB3.
Now with Flacco gone and Sanders being the only other player on the Browns 53-man roster, it seemed like a no-brainer Sanders would move up in the depth chart.
However, head coach Kevin Stefanski was unwilling to commit to naming Sanders as the backup. While Sanders seems to be the obvious choice, there is another quarterback in Cleveland who has already had an opportunity to start for the Browns.
Bailey Zappe, who started the final game of the regular season last year, has remained on the Browns practice squad throughout this season. His number has yet to be called this season, but with an opening at one of the quarterback spots, it could be very soon.
Zappe didn’t wow anyone in his only game with the Browns. He completed just over 50% of his passes for 170 yards, and tossed one touchdown compared to two picks.
Zappe does bring one thing to the Browns that the other two quarterbacks do not… experience. Zappe is in his fourth season in the NFL, starting nine career games.
It seemingly makes more sense for the Browns to name Sanders the backup. They did spend a draft asset to acquire him this year, they should want to see what they have in him at game speed.
An important detail to remember is where Sanders was drafted. He wasn’t taken until the fifth round. Rookie quarterbacks in the fifth round are not supposed to have expectations, nevermind expectations to actually step in and become a starter.
Sanders needs time to develop. He showed some potential in the preseason, but he also showed some traits that made him fall. He’s not good in the pocket, he tries to force big plays and when he panics, things get worse.
If those traits are still there during the Browns practices, it makes sense that they don’t feel he’s ready yet. Many fans won’t be happy if Sanders is QB3, but it tells you that he needs time still. There is no need to rush Sanders out there, where it seems likely he will be unable to manage games yet, when you have a guy who has dealt with the pressure already.
It wouldn’t be a bad thing for Sanders, and it wouldn’t show the Browns have given up on him already. It is on par for a fifth round quarterback who needs to develop. Sanders still has time, this isn’t a dire situation for the Browns. Let Sanders work at a pace that keeps him developing and comfortable.
Nothing is set in stone yet though. Stefanski said he’ll see how things progress this week. Sanders could still be named the backup. In that case, that’ll be a great sign for the young quarterback. That means he’s ahead of schedule and has shown his ability to manage a game.
Either way, fans shouldn’t overreact. It’s not a contract year for Sanders. If he really does have the potential to take over, he’ll have plenty of chances to prove it.