Update in the Deshaun Watson Civil Cases

There has been an update in the Deshaun Watson civil cases, which could have an effect in the outcome.

There has been an update made in the civil cases involving Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is being sued by multiple women for alleged sexual misconduct. Today, the judge ordered the lawyer for the accusers to turn over medical/mental health records and documents from experts.

Watson’s defense team made it known they wanted the records to be put out there. The judge will have access to the records, to ensure facts are facts, as well as any other information that the records could indicate. The hearing took place today.

Also, according to a report, the civil cases may not be heard until April of 2023. This would likely benefit Watson in terms of being on the field for the 2022 season. Watson missed the entirety of the 2021 season and has not played since 2020.

The NFL may wait until the civil cases are done to implement a suspension. It is now looking like that won’t happen until the 2023 off-season at least.

This is big news for the Browns in terms of where things stand. Nothing is set in stone, but this improves Watson’s chances of playing in the 2022 season. 

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
